A Legendary Twist: Bidoof Enters Five-Star Raids In Pokémon GO

Niantic has decided to take Pokémon GO's meme-fueled Bidoof Breakout event to its natural conclusion with the fluffy Pokémon going full Legendary. On July 1st, Bidoof will be featured in every raid tier in Pokémon GO, including the over-powered Tier Five raids normally meant for only Legendary and Mythical Pokémon.

Niantic announced the culmination of the Bidoof Breakout over on the official Pokémon GO blog. They introduced Bidoof Day, writing:

Date + Time: Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time Features that are available throughout the Bidoof Breakout event will be available on Bidoof Day. Bidoof will be appearing in the wild at an incredibly high rate! Bidoof will also be the only Pokémon you can challenge in one-star, three-star, and even five-star Raid Battles! If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Bidoof! Mega Raids will not be available during this time.

This shows true dedication to the meme. For years, a meme has been passed from Pokémon trainer to Pokémon trainer which pits Bidoof not as the mild-mannered species it appears as, but as a powerful and destructive god-powered Legendary with power that dwarfs that of even Arceus. Now, that may just be true.

What I'm personally wondering is if there will be any major incentives to do Tier Five raids besides the joke. While Shiny-capable Tier Five raids generally have a one in 20 Shiny rate, the truth is that we have always seen the Shiny rate assigned to the species rather than the form of the encounter. Because of this, I would guess that we will not see a boosed Legendary Bidoof.

Bidoof caught during this time will know Superpower, and you'll be able to use a Charged TM during the event to teach Bidoof Ice Beam, Shadow Ball, or Thunderbolt. After the event, you can use an Elite Charged TM to teach Bidoof Ice Beam, Shadow Ball, Superpower, or Thunderbolt.

The meme is one thing… but imagine using an Elite Charged TM on Bidoof! That's pretty hilarious.

Team GO Rocket Grunts will have Shadow Bidoof on their teams more often. Get out there and save those Bidoof!

This bit was one of the most practical and exciting parts of Bidoof Day. I haven't personally seen as much of a boost to Shadow Bidoof Grunts as I'd expected, so hopefully, we can all get our purp-smoked Bidoof on Bidoof Day in Pokémon GO.

The Bidoof Cup will be available in the GO Battle League throughout the day! Only Bidoof will be eligible in this cup, and teams of only Bidoof will be allowed. The Master League, the Master League Classic, and the Element Cup will still be available during this time.

Okay, get ready, here's my article on the top meta of the Bidoof Cup in Pokémon GO:

Bidoof

That's it. That's the article.

Complete a free event-exclusive Special Research story for special rewards! This will be the first Special Research in which you'll make choices that'll affect the research's story and some parts of your event experience! Complete the research to earn an exclusive Bidoof Hat avatar item.

Wow, now that's pretty interesting. As Niantic says there, we have generally not seen a customizable Special Research questline in Pokémon GO. As someone who has played the game since Day One, I'm pretty excited to say that I can only theorize on how that could play out.

Best of luck in your Bidoof hunt, everyone!