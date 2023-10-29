Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In October 2023

Our monthly Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch series checks in with Unison Warrior Series - Saiyan Showdown in October 2023.

SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans takes the lead in value at $89.15, surpassing Pan, Time Patrol Maiden.

Saiyan Showdown is a popular series within the Dragon Ball Super Card Game, with fluctuating card values.

Regular updates on the evolving card game market at Bleeding Cool for DBSCG collectors and enthusiasts.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown, which was released in November 2021, are doing now in October 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR BT15-152: $89.15 Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR BT15-155: $81.45 The Wicked Saiyans SCR BT15-153: $63.35 The Radiant Saiyans SCR BT15-154: $45.10 SS2 Kefla, Lightning Speed SPR BT15-148: $8.93 SS2 Kefla, Lightning Speed SR BT15-148: $6.04 Hit, Battlefield Manipulator SPR BT15-033: $3.66 Videl, Encountering Danger SPR BT15-016: $3.49 Hit, Battlefield Manipulator SR BT15-033: $3.12 Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR BT15-096: $2.72

It has been wild watching the two top cards of this set switch back and forth. This month, SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR took a surprising $10 jump, putting it ahead of Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR which is also up, but just by $2. The other two SCRs of this set are slightly down this month.

