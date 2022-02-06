Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Supreme Rivalry In February 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Supreme Rivalry, which was released in May 2021, are doing in February 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR BT13-153: $126.37 Syn Shenron, Corrupted by Darkness SCR BT13-152: $74.56 Robelu, Demigra's Secretary BT13-154: $51.87 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SPR BT13-034: $16.98 The Power of a Super Saiyan SPR BT13-120: $15.42 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SR BT13-034: $14.66 The Power of a Super Saiyan SR BT13-120: $14.29 SS2 Son Gohan, Astonishing Strike SPR BT13-036: $8.90 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR BT13-030: $8.55 Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SPR BT13-135: $7.82

There has been no major movement in this set, which has largely already evened out. Now, it'll come down to Dragon Ball Super Card Game issuing errata or bans, which has happened actually. The biggest movement came from the lesser hits, which were addressed in this latest competitive update. The Power of a Super Saiyan SPR was the biggest drop, losing $5 since last month with value to likely keep dropping. The SR equivalent followed suit as well. On the other hand, SS2 Son Gohan, Astonishing Strike increased by $3, which makes sense to me considering it's simply such a terrific illustration.