Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Vicious Rejuvenation In June 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Vicious Rejuvenation, which were released in January 2021, are doing in June 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vicious Rejuvenation with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR BT12-154: $214.91 Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil SCR BT12-153: $95.11 Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested SCR BT12-152: $37.16 Oceanus Shenron, the Anemancer SR BT12-113: $19.86 Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King SPR BT12-004: $13.88 Gotenks, Battling the Forces of Evil SR BT12-041: $9.43 Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King SR BT12-004: $8.84 Frieza, Divine Transformation SR BT12-100: $121. SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SPR BT12-136: $8.56 SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SR BT12-136: $8.36

Interesting behavior this month from Vicious Rejuvenation. Note that Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil SCR is up $11, which goes against the downward trend of this set. Now, outside of the SCRs, we had the Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King cards which were relatively high for SPRs and SRs. Both are down. The SPR dropped $8 and the SR lost half of its value. Interestingly SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SPR also lost a huge chunk of value, dropping down in price to within cents of the less rare SR version of the card.