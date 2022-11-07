Dragon Ball Super Collector's Selection Vol.3: Vegeta & Trunks Leader

The third installment of Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection has been revealed. The DBSCG Collector's Selections have been curated sets of Alternate Art cards with special, unique foiling that come in premium portfolios. These can only be pre-ordered through Bandai's official merch shop and will not be released to hobby shops. Historically, these Collector's Selections have been made up of cards picked by both the Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers and fans. This year's Collector's Selection Vol.3 features Piccolo on the cover as the feature character, following Ultra Instinct Goku who was displayed on 2021's Collector's Selection Vol.1, and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, who was shown on 2022's Collector's Selection Vol.2. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game announcement, Bleeding Cool will showcase previews of the beautiful, textured foil Alternate Art cards that will be on display in this unique collector's item. Today, let's take a look at the first preview card from this set, featuring the father-and-son duo of Trunks and Vegeta.

This Alternate Art of the Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta and Super Saiyan Trunks Leader features intense, etched foil that shines out from the Saiyans' ki blasts. As you can see in the preview, even the text of the card is rendered in gold-stamped foil to elevate the premium nature of the card. I love the hit of rainbow and gold lines blasting through the blue aura behind them, as the artist recaptures their team-up from Dragon Ball Super's action-packed and horrific Future Trunks Saga, which saw the heroes reunited to battle the evil Zamasu.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Collector's Selection Vol.3 coming soon as well as more peeks at upcoming DBSCG products.