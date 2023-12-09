Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Has Released The New Set Perfect Combination

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new set Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination is now available in stores. It includes a Goku God Rare.

Bandai has now released the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Ultra Instinct Goku. This is the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which is the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses. The focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Other focuses include the Tournament of Power. Today, let's take a look at what to expect from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Perfect Combination features three Secret Rares. One depicts Ultra Instinct Goku as seen in the Tournament of Power. Another depicts Super Saiyan Future Trunks donning the Saiyan armor, as seen during his time training for the Cell Games. The final depicts Super Shenron, the all-powerful, planet-sized Dragon conjured by the Super Dragon Balls all throughout Dragon Ball Super. It is the Ultra Instinct Goku SCR that gets the God Rare treatment, and this may be the most popular God Rare since the Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta card introduced this unusually rare card type. Ultra Instinct Goku has been a popular form on the cards in the past before the introduction of God Rares, so who knows how this one will go in value?

