Dragon Ball Super Introduces Son Gohan Rares: Power Unleashed

There is a special new rarity coming to Dragon Ball Super Card Game in the next set. Fighter's Ambition, the second set of the current Zenkai Series block, has added SGRs to the mix: Son Gohan Rares. These cards, rendered in red foil, showcase major moments from the history of Son Gohan in honor of his ascension on the latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition's Son Gohan Rares will trace the young warrior's story from his first appearance all the way to his Super Hero story. Today, let's take a look at the fourth SGR from Fighter's Ambition.

Son Gohan, Latent Power Unleashed shows Gohan in his Kai garb, training with the Supreme Kai and Kibito during the Buu Saga. This storyline saw Gohan's dormant power unleashed in a way far beyond what Guru did for him back on Planet Namek when he was a kid. This gives Gohan access to a new form, his Ultimate form, which he uses against Buu. Later, in the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Gohan continues to favor this form over Super Saiyan and even advances upon it, unlocking a personal, Gohan-exclusive transformation that takes the Ultimate form to the next level. This newly unlocked form is known as Gohan Beast and it appears on one of the three Secret Rare cards in Fighter's Ambition.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.