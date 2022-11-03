Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Mew Art Rare

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been revealed. VSTAR Universe will drop in Japan this December and is thought to be the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is thought to be primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful, unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at my personal favorite new card of the previews so far, the Mew Art Rare.

Artist Ryota Murayama delivers a true beauty here that shows Mew has fallen asleep mid-meal. As Mew dozes in the woods which burst with flowers, a group of Pokémon including Skwovet, Galarian Ponyta, Rookidee, Cutiefly, Cramorant, Barraskewda, and Nidoran (male and female) gather to stare in awe at the rare Mythical Pokémon. Murayama has outdone himself, but he is no stranger to creating iconic cards. He is the artist behind the ultimate chase card of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, the Charizard V Alternate Art as well as the Pikachu V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.