Dragon Ball Super Introduces Son Gohan Rares: Young Fighter

There is a special new rarity coming to Dragon Ball Super Card Game in the next set. Fighter's Ambition, the second set of the current Zenkai Series block, has added SGRs to the mix: Son Gohan Rares. These cards, rendered in red foil, showcase major moments from the history of Son Gohan in honor of his ascension on the latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition's Son Gohan Rares will trace the young warrior's story from his first appearance all the way to his Super Hero story. Today, let's take a look at the second SGR from Fighter's Ambition.

This card features Gohan when he really started to come into himself as his own character and warrior. During the Saiyan Saga, he was protected and mentored by Piccolo up until the reformed Namekian's sacrifice to save Gohan's life. Following that storyline, Gohan heads to planet Namek with Krillin and Bulma in order to search for the Namekian Dragon Balls in hopes of wishing back Earth's Dragon Balls and of course their fallen friends. The card pictures Gohan and Krillin in Saiyan armor, which they received while forming an uneasy alliance with Vegeta in hopes of surviving Frieza and his wicked minions. Dende, who would later end up becoming the Guardian of Earth, is also pictured on this card which is immediately one of my absolute favorites from Fighter's Ambition. I'm really enjoying the art on these Son Gohan Rares and genuinely hope that more characters get the treatment that Gohan is with these narrative-based, character-focused campaign rares.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.