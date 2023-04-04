Dragon Ball Super Power Absorbed Collector Booster: Gold Cards Pt 1 Dragon Ball Super Card Game has released a special version of Power Absorbed called the Collector Booster. These are its Gold Cards.

Bandai has the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set of 2023. This expansion is the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, Bleeding Cool will showcase cards from this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Today, let's take a look at a special version of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed that was released alongside the main set. It includes Alternate Art versions of the cards from the set that are much, much harder to come by.

The Gold cards from the Collector's Booster use the exact same artwork as the Silver cards. The difference is the treatment of the foiling, which is of course Gold rather than Silver. The foiling isn't exactly like the normal gold treatment you'd see on a Super Rare, though. Instead, I compare the Gold/Silver rarities of the Collectors Booster to the cards you'd get in the Anniversary Boxes that come out every year. These Gold cards are considered to be the chase version of each of these cards, but there will of course be completionists who want the Gold, the Silver, and the standard versions from the regular Power Absorbed packs as well.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.