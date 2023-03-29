Dragon Ball Super – Power Absorbed SPR Reveal: Berserk Goku Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new set Power Absorbed shows Goku in a Super Saiyan form exclusive to Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

Bandai has released the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, Bleeding Cool will showcase cards from this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Today, let's take a look at some more art from the SPRs, or Special Rares, of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

This card SS Son Goku, Berserk Instincts depicts a moment during the Prison Planet Saga from Super Dragon Ball Heroes. This is a form that is actually distinct from Super Saiyan. Super Saiyan Berserk is a Super Saiyan that is corrupted by an Evil Aura. Users of this form are Goku and Vegeta. This form appears somewhat differently across media, with the games and manga using the standard Super Saiyan form as the base while the anime uses Super Saiyan 2. It appears that Super Saiyan 2 is used here on the card due to Goku's hair, which you can tell is spikier despite the title of the card using SS rather than SS2.

