Dragon Ball Super Previews 5th Anniversary Set: Adult SS3 Gotenks

It's that time of the year for Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Every year, Bandai celebrates the anniversary of DBSCG's launch with a special set. These sets are made up of a guaranteed set of cards as well as special reprints, which include alternate arts. This time around, the 5th Anniversary Set will include 97 cards, with eighteen of them being new ones. These cards will be rendered in silver foil. There will also be two 5th Anniversary Bookster Packs and one SCR Pack, the latter of which has three Alternate Art versions of older Secret Rares with gold stamp and etched foil texture. There will also be a Revision Set of 35 errata cards, one of four types of collectible card sleeves, and a gold-stamped storage box. In honor of the release of this autumn wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two more new cards from the upcoming 5th Anniversary set.

Here, we have Super Saiyan 3 Gotenks as an adult using the form that he has been rocking since childhood. This is actually the alternate universe version of the character, known as Gotenks Xeno. This version of the character can be seen in expanded universe material like the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional manga and anime.

To the right, we have Frieza, who may just be the most iconic Dragon Ball villain of all time. This card shows Frieza in his fourth and former final form charging up a vicious attack.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from this exciting 5th Anniversary Set. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.