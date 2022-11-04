Dragon Ball Super Previews 5th Anniversary Set: Baby Hatchiyack SCR

It's that time of the year for Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Every year, Bandai celebrates the anniversary of DBSCG's launch with a special set. These sets are made up of a guaranteed set of cards as well as special reprints, which include alternate arts. This time around, the 5th Anniversary Set will include 97 cards, with eighteen of them being new ones. These cards will be rendered in silver foil. There will also be two 5th Anniversary Bookster Packs and one SCR Pack, the latter of which has three Alternate Art versions of older Secret Rares with gold stamp and etched foil texture. There will also be a Revision Set of 35 errata cards, one of four types of collectible card sleeves, and a gold-stamped storage box. In honor of the release of this autumn wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at another Secret Rare card from the set.

Baby Hatchhyack, Saiyan Destroyer was originally an SCR from Vermillion Bloodline. This was once a $200+ card that has since dramatically fallen, which makes this Alternate Art version quite a bit less hyped due to the current wide availability of the standard version. I also personally find the art of the original version of this SCR to be quite a bit cooler due to the use of Baby in the background looking creepy as hell. While this card is still not bad-looking by any means, I think it would be a bummer to pull this one out of all three available SCRs.

