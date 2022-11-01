Dragon Ball Super Previews 5th Anniversary Set: Goku Black

It's that time of the year for Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Every year, Bandai celebrates the anniversary of DBSCG's launch with a special set. These sets are made up of a guaranteed set of cards as well as special reprints, which include alternate arts. This time around, the 5th Anniversary Set will include 97 cards, with eighteen of them being new ones. These cards will be rendered in silver foil. There will also be two 5th Anniversary Bookster Packs and one SCR Pack, the latter of which has three Alternate Art versions of older Secret Rares with gold stamp and etched foil texture. There will also be a Revision Set of 35 errata cards, one of four types of collectible card sleeves, and a gold-stamped storage box. In honor of the release of this autumn wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at one of our final previews from this upcoming set.

Here, we have a brand new form introduced in Dragon Ball Super's Future Trunks Saga. Goku Black was one of the two iterations of Zamasu that was bringing hell to Future Trunks' timelines, and he was able to access this form because he was a God who had wished himself into Goku's body. This unique being was able to access his own version of Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, the form that Goku and Vegeta began to refer to as Super Saiyan Blue. Goku Black's hair turned pink instead of blue due to his unique nature, so he referred to the form as its own unique Super Saiyan Rosé. So far, due to the extreme circumstances that birthed Goku Black, this character is the only one capable of obtaining this form in the known universe.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from this exciting 5th Anniversary Set. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.