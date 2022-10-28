Dragon Ball Super Previews 5th Anniversary Set: Majin Vegeta

It's that time of the year for Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Every year, Bandai celebrates the anniversary of DBSCG's launch with a special set. These sets are made up of a guaranteed set of cards as well as special reprints, which include alternate arts. This time around, the 5th Anniversary Set will include 97 cards with eighteen of them being new ones. These cards will be rendered in silver foil. There will also be two 5th Anniversary Bookster Packs and one SCR Pack, the latter of which has three Alternate Art versions of older Secret Rares with gold stamp and etched foil texture. There will also be a Revision Set of 35 errata cards, one of four types of collectible card sleeves, and a gold-stamped storage box. In honor of the release of this autumn wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at another card featuring Vegeta at one of his biggest turning points in the series.

Prince of Destruction Vegeta, Proud Defiance showcases the iconic character at the moment that, upon Goku's single day return, Vegeta lets Babidi's evil overtake him and infect him. This turns him into Majin Vegeta, giving him a power boost and bringing out the worst of his evil impulses. This is also the first instance in which Vegeta shows his Super Saiyan 2 form. Contrary to the belief of some, this is almost surely not the moment where Vegeta turns Super Saiyan 2. It is almost certain that he unlocked the form, shown on this card, through training between the Cell Saga and Buu Saga.

