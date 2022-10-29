Dragon Ball Super Previews 5th Anniversary Set: Super Buu

It's that time of the year for Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Every year, Bandai celebrates the anniversary of DBSCG's launch with a special set. These sets are made up of a guaranteed set of cards as well as special reprints, which include alternate arts. This time around, the 5th Anniversary Set will include 97 cards with eighteen of them being new ones. These cards will be rendered in silver foil. There will also be two 5th Anniversary Bookster Packs and one SCR Pack, the latter of which has three Alternate Art versions of older Secret Rares with gold stamp and etched foil texture. There will also be a Revision Set of 35 errata cards, one of four types of collectible card sleeves, and a gold-stamped storage box. In honor of the release of this autumn wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a Z Awaken card featuring one of Buu's many forms.

This Majin Buu, the Insatiable Z-Awaken card features Super Buu. Where the previous main villain in Dragon Ball Z, Cell, absorbed androids in order to reach his Perfect form, Buu was able to consume strong warriors and take on what seems like endless new forms. Here, Buu has just absorbed Gohan (and is sometimes referred to by fans as Buuhan), which is why he's rocking that iconic gi. At this point, Buu has also absorbed Gotenks and Piccolo, turning him into a truly fierce warrior.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from this exciting 5th Anniversary Set. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.