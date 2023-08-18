Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf, Skeledirge

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Starter Set Tera Skeledirge

A Steel-type Tera Skeledirge ex heads up one of the ex Starter Sets coming from Pokémon TCG Japan with the release of Raging Surf.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22nd, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at look at another card from one of the ex Starter Sets. This is the Steel-type Tera Skeledirge ex.

The normally Fire-type Skeledirge, the ultimate evolution of Paldean Fire-type Starter Fuecoco, switches to Steel-typing once it Terastallizes in this special ex Starter Set. I love how the Steel-type card looks on the textured surface of the Tera Pokémon ex. Having Tera Pokémon lead up these ex Starter Sets makes them more appealing than a standard ex, due to that light etching. The difference between a standard ex and Tera ex is the same as a V to a VMAX or VSTAR from the Sword & Shield era when it comes to rarity.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

