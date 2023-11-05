Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Ancient Roar, Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar: Full Art Pokémon

Pokémon TCG Japan’s latest expansion, the Paradox Pokémon-focused Ancient Roar, contains six new Full Art Pokémon cards as Secret Rares.

The fresh expansion pairs with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift.

Potential pairing with upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex.

Preview of anticipated 'Ancient' aesthetic on Full Art cards by showcasing Roaring Moon ex and Sandy Shocks ex.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at the Full Art Pokémon from Ancient Roar.

The Full Arts from this set include:

Armarogue ex

Tera Tsareena ex (Water-type)

Golisopod ex

Cofagrigus ex

Sandy Shocks ex

Roaring Moon ex

Roaring Moon ex and Sandy Shocks ex showcase how the "Ancient" aesthetic seen on standard cards is going to look on Full Arts. This wavy, sandy background replaces the visually different backgrounds seen on the standard Full Art cards in this set. Now, it is clear there will be four different Full Art ex aesthetic: standard like Armarogue, Golisopod, and Cogagrigus above; Tera like Tsareena above; Ancient like the two above Paradox Pokémon; and Future, which is shown in the Future Flash set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

