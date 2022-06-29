Dragon Ball Super Previews Championship Pack 2022: Shroom & Salsa

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at another set of cards from the Championship Pack 1011.

It's Shroom and Salsa. These are Dark Empire Saga characters from the Demon Realm who you may or may not know either from the expanded world of Dragon Ball in games, Online, or Heroes. Or even this very card game. Bandai has heavily featured Dark Empire Saga cards in the Black section of sets throughout the entire Unison Warrior Series block. Now, though, Unison Warrior Series has come to its conclusion with Ultimate Squad. As I mentioned above, we are just a few months away from the beginning of a new set with Zenkai Series that will get two sets in the second half of the year. I wonder if we will continue to see this Dark Empire focus.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.