Dragon Ball Super Previews Collector's Selection Vol 3: Mira

The third installment of Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection has been revealed. The DBSCG Collector's Selections have been curated sets of Alternate Art cards with special, unique foiling that come in premium portfolios. These can only be pre-ordered through Bandai's official merch shop and will not be released to hobby shops. Historically, these Collector's Selections have been made up of cards picked by both the Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers and fans. This year's Collector's Selection Vol.3 features Piccolo on the cover as the feature character, following Ultra Instinct Goku who was displayed on 2021's Collector's Selection Vol.1 and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta who was shown on 2022's Collector's Selection Vol.2. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game announcement, Bleeding Cool will showcase previews of the beautiful, textured foil Alternate Art cards that will be on display in this unique collector's item. Today, we spotlight a card from Collector's Selection Vol.3 featuring a villain that many fans of the standard anime may not entirely recognize.

Mira is a character from the expanded universe of Dragon Ball that shows up in the promotional anime Super Dragon Ball Heroes as well as the Xenoverse games. This Xenoverse character was designed by Akira Toriyama himself. He is an artificial being from the future who, like Cell, integrates the DNA of other fighters into his own body in an attempt to become the universe's most dangerous warrior. He succeeds Dabura as the Demon King of the Demon Realm and, as a clone, is part Saiyan, Earthling, Demon Realm race, Android, and more.

My favorite Mira appearance is his arrival in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the open-world Switch game.

