Dragon Ball Super Previews Collector's Selection Vol 3: Putine

The third installment of Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection has been revealed. The DBSCG Collector's Selections have been curated sets of Alternate Art cards with special, unique foiling that come in premium portfolios. These can only be pre-ordered through Bandai's official merch shop and will not be released to hobby shops. Historically, these Collector's Selections have been made up of cards picked by both the Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers and fans. This year's Collector's Selection Vol.3 features Piccolo on the cover as the feature character, following Ultra Instinct Goku who was displayed on 2021's Collector's Selection Vol.1 and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta who was shown on 2022's Collector's Selection Vol.2. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game announcement, Bleeding Cool will showcase previews of the beautiful, textured foil Alternate Art cards that will be on display in this unique collector's item. Today, we spotlight a card from Collector's Selection Vol.3 featuring a Demon Realm character.

Demon God Putine, Umbral Might depicts a former member of Demigra's Army from the Demon Realm who later defects to join Mechikabura's side. Putine first appeared in the Dragon Ball Heroes promotional content, with her arc starting in the Dark Demon Realm Saga and playing out through the Dark Empire Saga, the Dark King Mechikabura Saga, the Universe Creation Saga, and now the New Space-Time War Saga. These are all "what if…"-style non-canonical stories that make up the expanded universe of Dragon Ball. This card depicts Putine in her second Demon Goddess form that is enhanced from the original Demon Goddes form by Mechikabura.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Collector's Selection Vol.3 coming soon as well as more peeks at upcoming DBSCG products.