Dragon Ball Super Previews Collector's Selection Vol 3: SSB Goku

The third installment of Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection has been revealed. The DBSCG Collector's Selections have been curated sets of Alternate Art cards with special, unique foiling that come in premium portfolios. These can only be pre-ordered through Bandai's official merch shop and will not be released to hobby shops. Historically, these Collector's Selections have been made up of cards picked by both the Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers and fans. This year's Collector's Selection Vol.3 features Piccolo on the cover as the feature character, following Ultra Instinct Goku who was displayed on 2021's Collector's Selection Vol.1 and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta who was shown on 2022's Collector's Selection Vol.2. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game announcement, Bleeding Cool will showcase previews of the beautiful, textured foil Alternate Art cards that will be on display in this unique collector's item. Today, let's take a look at one of my personal favorite cards revealed so far as part of the Collector's Selection Vol.3.

Son Goku, Ultra Mastery showcases Goku in his Super Saiyan Blue form as he prepares a powerful Kamehameha. A large portion of the card's etched foil radiates out from the ki ball at the center of Goku's attack, representing the rotating beams of light that shine out when a Kamehameha of this level is charged up. The red background of this card, which is also likely to be textured foil, makes me think that Goku is actually using his Kaioken technique on top of the Super Saiyan Blue transformation, which we have seen illustrated on cards before, notably including one of the chase cards of last year's Mythic Booster.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Collector's Selection Vol.3 coming soon as well as more peeks at upcoming DBSCG products.