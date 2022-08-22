Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Goten & Trunks

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a few cards from this set that features one of the series' most iconic fusions.

Before being played for humor in Dragon Ball Super, Gotenks was one of humanity's great and only hopes against the horrific threat of Majin Buu. He is the fusion of Goten and Trunks and was the second-ever Saiyan to achieve Super Saiyan 3. Here, we get a card featuring the character using his first Super Saiyan transformation with SS Gotenks, Beyond Serious. The fact is, while his battle with Buu did have a lot riding on it, his cockiness and antics were hilarious even then. The other card featured here has Super Saiyan Son Goten and Super Saiyan Trunks as they appeared in the Buu Saga… and long afterward. In fact, they have only been aged up for American audiences as of this weekend's release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.