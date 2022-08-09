Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Master Roshi Leader

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at another Leader coming out of Dawn of the Z-Legends.

Our recent previews have focused on a lot of promo cards as Starter Deck cards associated with the launch of the Zenkai Series block rather than cards that can be pulled in actual booster packs of Dawn of the Z-Legends. Unlike those, today's Master Roshi Leader is indeed straight out of this new set. This Leader features the Turtle School master himself on the Leader Front, but flip it around to the Awaken side to see Roshi with his students Son Goku and Krillin, as well as Goku's former foe and new friend (at this point in the series) Yamcha. This card depicts the characters as they were in the World Martial Arts Tournament Saga which, while the Pilaf stuff was fun, I always considered the first great Dragon Ball saga.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.