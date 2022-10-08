Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: SS Bardock

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two more cards featuring figures from Goku's past.

On the left, we have an alternate-universe version of Bardock. It is in the What If…? style manga and short film Dragon Ball: Episode of Bardock that shows Goku's father surviving Frieza's planet-destroying attack that claimed his life in the canon. Beyond being survived, he is also sent to the past. Bardock encounters the space pirate Chilled, who is actually an ancestor of Frieza. This battle leads Bardock to turn into a Super Saiyan. On the right, we have Gine, who was introduced in Dragon Ball Super: Broly as Goku's mother. The canonical Broly film took certain elements of Bardock – Father of Gokyu, the original animated TV special, and reinvented the story leading up to the destruction of Planet Vegeta at the hand of the merciless Frieza.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.