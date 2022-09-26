Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Teen Trunks

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two more cards from Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new set, Dawn of the Z-Legends.

Here we have two more cards inspired by the new summer 2022 film, Super Hero. The card to the left shows Trunks as seen a post-growth spurt in the movie, which finally aged Vegeta and Bulma's son up after a long period of him being an adolescent. Then, to the right, we have a Piccolo card with a sort of amber, textured background, which I can tell will look great as a parallel foil card. I think that the Super Hero section of the set is one of the most compelling aspects of Dawn of the Z-Legends, as it's always fun to see the new stuff. However, there is also a lot that isn't shown in this set, such as Cell Max, Gohan Beast, and Orange Piccolo.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.