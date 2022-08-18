Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Yurin's First Card

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a character who is finally getting her first appearance in the DBSCG.

Yurin was introduced in a one-off episode in the Dragon Ball Super anime focused on Tien. She held a grudge against him for leaving their dojo before she was able to challenge him to a fight. She learned how to harness magic and used it in attempt to destroy his dojo. She learns the error of her ways quickly and begins to train at his dojo. This episode was essentially used to bring Tien back into the fold and re-establish Master Roshi as a viable fighter, but Yurin left quite an impression. She was a capable one-off villain who has already started her redemption arc, her design is memorable, and she joins a short list of female characters who had their moment to shine in the new storylines. I'd love to see more of this character as the anime returns and certainly in the cards.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.