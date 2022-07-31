Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Z-Awaken SSB Goku

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out a pair of promotional Z-Cards using the new in-your-face art style.

While I like these specific cards, this is where I, as a collector, start to think "…Wait a sec." One thing I'm fearing here is that Z-Cards are following a very specific visual style which could, if this continues through the entire era, create a very homogenous look to this card type. It reminds me of when the Pokémon TCG started to use single-color type-based backgrounds for Full Arts during the Sun & Moon era. While some of those were still cool, that entire era of Full Arts looks samey compared to the dynamic and varied styles of other eras. I just hope that Bandai realizes how limited an idea the visual of an "in-your-face attack" element for every single one of these cards is. That said, I like a good amount of these, and we're just getting started.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.