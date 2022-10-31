Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Broly Movie Cards

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Green-colored section of Fighter's Ambition.

The cards from the Green-colored section of Fighter's Ambition continue to focus on the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie. This film saw franchise creator Akira Toriyama take the idea of Broly from the non-canon Z-era movies and adapt it into a new interpretation that would be canonical. Cards featuring scenes and ideas from this movie here showcase Whis and Super Saiyan Broly, Super Saiyan God Vegeta, Super Saiyan Goku, and Gogeta. Vegeta's Super Saiyan God transformation was a major moment in the film because we had previously seen him completely skip the form in favor of Super Saiyan Blue.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.