Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Forgotten Androids

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at more cards from Fighter's Ambition to see what we can expect from this set.

Here are more cards from the Red-colored section of Fighter's Ambition. These cards, like most of this entire section, focus on the movie Super Android 13! which pits the Super Saiyans of the early Androids saga against another trio of Androids. Android 13, Android 14, and Android 15 feature in these cards, along with their Forgotten Capsules from Dr. Gero's laboratory. Androids 14 and 15 are also later used in the movie by Android 13 to make him transform into the movie's eponymous Super Android 13. While these aren't the most iconic characters, the artwork on these cards is certainly dynamic.

