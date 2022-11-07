Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Orange Piccolo Leader

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at some more cards that reveal the true focus on the Yellow-colored section of Fighter's Ambition.

The Yellow-colored section of Fighter's Ambition kicked off with a Lord Slug Leader, Z-Awaken card, and Super Rare. This might make it seem as if the Yellow-colored section would focus on the Lord Slug movie, but this newly revealed Piccolo leader tells a different story. This section seems to be focused on Namekians in general, which I think is a cool quirk of Fighter's Ambition. This is also the debut of Orange Piccolo on the Awaken side. On the standard side, we see the Ultimate Piccolo form that features Piccolo's potential power unlocked. Both of these forms debuted in this past summer's Super Hero.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.