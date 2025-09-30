Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fallenstar, NebulaVoid Interactive

All-New Roguelike Metroidvania Fallenstar Announced

There's a new roguelike metroidvania in the works called Fallenstar. as the developers released the first trailer and info today

Article Summary Fallenstar is a new roguelike metroidvania set in a sci-fi corporate apocalypse on planet 347TH2-Terminus.

Players embody replaceable Aetherion agents, fighting through deadly encounters and uncovering hidden secrets.

Distinct classes, procedural maps, and permanent upgrades ensure every run in Fallenstar is fresh and challenging.

Unlock tech and shape the story with choices influenced by NPCs and the mysterious onboard AI, Cora.

Indie game developer and publisher NebulaVoid Interactive has revealed their latest game, Fallenstar, as they head to Gamescom Asia. This is a new roguelike metroidvania title with a sci-fi twist, as you are stuck in the middle of a corporate apocalypse on a planet so lifeless that it has a code rather than a proper name. You can check out the debut trailer here as it looks like they're aiming for a release sometime in 2026.

Fallenstar

Fallenstar is a fast-paced roguelike metroidvania set in a ruined corporate apocalypse on planet 347TH2-Terminus. Embodying Aetherion's many replaceable agents, your mission is to push deeper into the wasteland, recover the fragments of "Project: Red Sun," and forge an infinite source of energy… while uncovering the truth hidden behind a collapsing system built on obedience and survival. Armed with weapons and abilities, you'll face merciless encounters that test both strategy and reflexes. You will succeed, and you will fail, but you will always remain one of the many sacrifices "to the greater good." Distinct upgrades and permanent progression refine each run, while haunting pixel-art landscapes reveal a world scarred by exploitation and decay. In Fallenstar, every deployment is a gamble, and every death strengthens both your next attempt and the corporation that sent you.

Class Variety: Play as a different agent each run. Refine your expertise with the same class as before or pick a new one to experiment with their unique skills and weapons.

Play as a different agent each run. Refine your expertise with the same class as before or pick a new one to experiment with their unique skills and weapons. Roguelike Metroidvania Loop: Explore procedural maps, unlock new paths, and bring permanent upgrades back to the ship. Permadeath, evolving threats, and unlockable tech trees make every deployment a fresh gamble.

Explore procedural maps, unlock new paths, and bring permanent upgrades back to the ship. Permadeath, evolving threats, and unlockable tech trees make every deployment a fresh gamble. Tactical Combat: Fast-paced, unforgiving encounters that reward smart choices, reflexes, and gadget use.

Fast-paced, unforgiving encounters that reward smart choices, reflexes, and gadget use. Each Run is a Step Toward Progression: Every shot fired and gadget used feeds HDC's research, unlocking tech and upgrades for future deployments.

Every shot fired and gadget used feeds HDC's research, unlocking tech and upgrades for future deployments. Voices You Can't Ignore: The Crimson Gate's crew, 347TH2-Terminus's inhabitants and Cora, the onboard AI, offer aid, information… or lies. Every word they speak can change how you fight, survive, and uncover the truth.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!