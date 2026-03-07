Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Devil Jam, Rogueside

Devil Jam Will Arrive On Consoles Later This Month

After having already been released on PC since last November, Devil Jam has been confirmed for a console release later this month

Battle hordes in a rhythm-based roguelite where you play a musician bound by a deal with the Devil.

Features hand-drawn art, semi-random worlds, and quadrillions of unique inventory combinations.

Jam your way through hell, face fanatical groupies, and challenge Death to become a legendary artist!

Indie game developer and publisher Rogueside has confirmed that their game, Devil Jam, will launch on consoles in a couple of weeks. The team dropped a new trailer, which you can see here, letting fans know the title is coming to all three major consoles on March 26, 2026. Complete with all of the updates made to the game over the past four months. Enjoy the trailer as we wait the next few weeks out.

Devil Jam

In Devil Jam you play as a musician in his humble and difficult beginnings. In search for a better future you end up accepting a work contract from the Devil himself. You find yourself stuck in hell with only one mission: To liberate it from Death's hordes. Get ready to carve out your legend by jamming to the music while fending off endless underworld hordes of fanatical groupies, angry mobs, and rival musicians. And ultimately, defeat the greatest metal singer of all time, Death, claiming your place as an immortal, legendary artist!

Rhythm-based auto-attacking patterns!

A unique inventory system where power and weapon placement matters!

Hand-drawn characters, effects, enemies, and bosses!

Semi-randomly generated world with lootable shrines!

Over 4.93 quadrillion possible inventory combinations (excluding passives)!

