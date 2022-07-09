Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Goku: Goku's Namek Arrival

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at one of the cards from History of Son Goku that recreates one of the early moments that heralded Goku's ascension to the, at the time, legendary level of… Super Saiyan.

After Vegeta's fight with Goku and the Z-Warriors on earth, the Saiyan prince became obsessed with the idea of the Super Saiyan of legend. He saw a path toward power that he believed was in his grasp. Power that could topple even the tyrant Freiza. This became such an intense aspect of Dragon Ball Z that there were times that Vegeta even believed that Goku had become a Super Saiyan after his training on the way to Namek. Vegeta put that hope in Goku as he died and that hope paid off when Goku would later ascend and defeat Freiza.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.