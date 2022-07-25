Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Goku: Super Saiyan 3

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at one of the cards from History of Son Goku that recreates one of Z's most incredible transformations.

Picture this. Goku was just seemingly bested by Majin Vegeta. Vegeta then gave his life to take out Buu in an act of incredible redemption that unfortunately failed to slow Buu down. Goku then goes after Buu, knowing he won't be able to fully defeat this new nemesis… but he buys time, shows Buu how worthless Babidi is, and demonstrates one of the series' coolest transformations ever. In this scene, Goku shows Buu a step-by-step series of transformations, first going Super Saiyan. Then, he powers up to Super Saiyan 2, a form that had at this point largely been referred to as Ascended Saiyan. Finally, Goku shakes the entire planet by powering up to the shocking level of Super Saiyan 3. Iconic.

