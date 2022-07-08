Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Vegeta: SSB Vegeta Unison

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at one of the cards from History of Vegeta.

This Vegeta Unison card depicts the Prince of All Saiyans in his Super Saiyan Blue form. As with Goku, Vegeta achieved Super Saiyan Blue — at the time, called Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan before that clunky term was shorted by the Saiyans — off-screen. Much like Super Saiyan was the iconic transformation that defined the Z era, Super Saiyan Blue has become the iconic transformation for the Super era. This form is explained as being the result of a Saiyan tapping into divine power and becoming a Super Saiyan God and then taking it to the next level and utilizing the Super Saiyan transformation while being Super Saiyan God. Goku and Vegeta do not need to transform into Super Saiyan God form first. They can now power up directly to Blue. In fact, Vegeta wasn't even seen to ever use Super Saiyan God until far later in the series, debuting Super Saiyan Blue in Resurrection 'F' and then not using God until the Broly movie.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.