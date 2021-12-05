Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Son Goku & Trunks

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

If you tell me we've got a new preview showing Kid Goku and Trunks, I'm going to picture a Dragon Ball GT focus. You know, the arc where Goku was turned back into a kid and he had adventures with Pan and Trunks who looked like a five-minute cosplay of an explorer. Not the case! Instead, we have Dragon Ball Goku riding the Nimbus and Z-era Kid Trunks. Both of these are the Alternate Art reprints, which we have now learned come one per pack and will always be rendered in this premium gold foil, essentially giving Super Rare vibes. Both of these cards are great but the Son Goku, Nimbus Master goes up there as one of the cards I want to pull most. There was such a mixture of innocence and intensity about this early depiction of Goku that made him so memorable and unique, so I just love when the DBSCG harkens back to the days of old to recreate moments like this.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.