Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Whis & SS2 Trunks

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

An interesting selection! We have Whis getting another Alternate Art reprint along with Trunks in his Super Saiyan 2 form. Looking at the Trunks card has me thinking back to the Trunks-centric DLC in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The DLC took the player through an adaptation of A History of Trunks and then catapulted into new territory. The DLC put Trunks up against Dabura and Babidi and showed him turn Super Saiyan 2 for the first time, which is a storyline that the anime hinted at but didn't show in full. It was taken from the manga. This is such a rich and largely unexplored aspect of Trunks' storyline that would made a great focus for a Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. Bandai already chooses non-anime material including game and promotional anime-only characters, so it would make a lot of sense to eventually give the underrated Trunks vs. Dabura battle to a dedicated portion of the set.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.