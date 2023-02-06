Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: 18 & Krillin Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off one of the series biggest Power Couples in the upcoming set Power Absorbed: Android 18 & Krillin.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 which saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Android 18 and Krillin family-focused Blue-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Yesterday's preview showed a beautiful family moment between Krillin, Android 18, and their daughter Marron. Today's cards show that this power couple stays true to the first word in that phrase, as they can also deliver some true battle prowess. Android 18 has always been a powerhouse and, in Trunks' reality, even brought about the end of civilization itself along with Android 17. Thankfully, the main reality's Android 18 is fighting on the side of good. Both of these cards are Super Rares, and will be etched with golden foil that accentuates the brilliantly glowing ki of these characters.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.