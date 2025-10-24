Posted in: Games, Halo, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Halo Studios, Halo: Campaign Evolved, Halo: Combat Evolved, Xbox Game Studios

Halo: Campaign Evolved Announced During Halo World Championships

Halo: Campaign Evolved will bring a remaster of the original game into Unmreal Engine 5, set to launch on Xbox sometime next year

Article Summary Halo: Campaign Evolved remasters the original game in Unreal Engine 5 with major visual and gameplay upgrades

Includes three brand-new prequel missions featuring Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson with fresh story content

Play solo, 2-player split-screen, or up to 4-player online co-op with full crossplay and cross-progression support

Expanded arsenal adds 9 new weapons, new vehicles to hijack, and campaign remix features for endless replayability

Halo Studios and Xbox Game Studios revealed that a special remaster is in the works, as Halo: Campaign Evolved was announced during the Halo World Championship today. The team confirmed this is a total remaster of the original using Unreal Engine 5, along with new additions to the game, bringing it to a modern audience with vast improvements. For anyone who remembers the original, this is basically a dream come true and a possible sign to see the original trilogy remastered in a greater way. We have the trailer and details from the devs here, as the game will launch sometime in 2026.

Halo: Campaign Evolved

Halo: Campaign Evolved is a faithful yet modernized remake of Halo: Combat Evolved's campaign. Experience the original story rebuilt with high-definition visuals, updated cinematics, and refined controls, plus three brand-new prequel missions featuring the Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson. A broader arsenal of weapons, vehicles, enemies, and gameplay-modifying "Skulls" – optional modifiers that change combat in fun and challenging ways – add fresh tactics and endless replayability.

Play it Your Way: Solo, in 2-player split-screen co-op (console only), or up to 4-player online co-op with full crossplay and cross-progression support. Whether you're discovering Halo for the first time or returning to the ring after 25 years, Halo: Campaign Evolved delivers an adventure that feels both timeless and brand new.

