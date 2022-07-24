The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 40: Rainbow Rares

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed, but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites, including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we move to the Secret Rares of this set.

There are thirteen Rainbow Rare Pokémon-GX in Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. Like all Rainbow Rare GX, these use the linework seen on the Full Art version of these cards and apply the standard Rainbow Rare color pallets to the artwork. These are definitely better when seen in person due to the crystal shine and etched texture of the cards, but the art quality of one of these is very dependent on the line art of the Pokémon and where exactly the Rainbow Rare color palette falls. Shuckle, for instance, looks great as the colors darken on its shell, while Blacephalon is so wiry that it's kind of just there.

The Rainbow Rares of this set are:

Shuckle GX

Sceptile GX

Virizion GX

Magcargo GX

Blacephalon GX

Suicune GX

Zeraora GX

Sigilyph GX

Tyranitar GX

Genesect GX

Alolan Ninetails GX

Mimikyu GX

Lugia GX

Lugia GX is not pictured here, as it will get its own entire installment of this series as the ultimate chase card of the set due to its high value. I think this is a strong selection of Rainbow Rares due to a mix of cute Pokémon like Mimikyu and Alolan Ninetails; powerful species like Tyranitar, Lugia, Suicune, and Zeraora; and some hot take picks like Siigilyph and Shuckle.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the Secret Rares of this set.