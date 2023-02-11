Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Android 21 Super Rare The villain Android 21 gets two Super Rare cards from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Power Absorbed coming soon from Bandai.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Android 18 and Krillin family-focused Blue-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

In addition to getting a Leader card, Android 21 gets two Super Rares in Power Absorbed so far. Android 21, Full-Power Counter form shows Android 21 in her Transformed, Good state. This state allows her to use the power of her transformation while not being evil. Android 21, Ceasless Despair shows this character in her normal wicked Transformed state. In her evil personal Android 21 is the Big Bad of Dragon Ball FighterZ. It is suggested that this character may be even more brilliant than Dr. Gero himself, the mastermind behind the Androids.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.