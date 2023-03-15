Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Championship Pack Pt. 2 These are the promo cards featured in Dragon Ball Super Card Game's newly released Power Absorbed Championship Pack pre-release packs.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more art from the promo cards that will release alongside Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

These are the cards that were featured in the new Championship Pack for competitive players during Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed pre-release events. Unlike yesterday's cards shown from the pack, which also included reprints, these are all new promo cards. They include:

Broly, Surging Attack

Cooler, Armed Force

Trunks, Emotional Blow

Syn Shenron, Coldhearted Shadow Dragon

SS4 Vegeta, Heated Fighting Spirit

Now that the pre-release is over, you will likely be able to find Championship Packs or even these raw cards online in the secondary market. I would wait, though, for some time to pass as the price for these tends to be higher at first. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.