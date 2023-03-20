Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Deck 18 & Krillin Now that Dragon Ball Super Card Game has released their latest expansion Power Absorbed, let's see where the new Starter Deck cards fit.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more art from the Starter Deck cards that will release alongside Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

We close out the previews of the Ultimate Awakened Power deck with yet another pair of Krillin and Android 18 cards. This certainly shows the connection between Power Absorbed and the Starter Deck: Ultimate Power Awakened new additions, as Power Absorbed has a strong focus on Android 18, Krillin, and their family. Starter Decks are so linked with their associated expansions that sites like TCGPlayer which categorize market prices and seller listings, even list the Starter Deck cards as part of the actual set even though they cannot be found in booster packs of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.