Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Great Ape Vegeta Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows more promo cards associated with the release of Power Absorbed including Great Ape Vegeta.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the promo cards associated with Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

What an array! These cards dip into some of the themes from the Power Absorbed expansion itself. For example, Marron ties into the section of the set themed to Android 18's family, including herself, her husband Krillin, and her daughter Marron. Then, of course, we have Android 17 who is all over Power Absorbed. The set has him from many different sagas, with the most prominent being the Super 17 Saga and the Tournament of Power. From left field, though, is Great Ape Vegeta, which is a welcome curveball in a string of releases with very tight focuses.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.