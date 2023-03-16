Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Winner Cards Pt. 1 Dragon Ball Super Card Game hosted Power Absorbed pre-release events over the weekend, and these were two of the Winner Cards.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more art from the promo cards that will release alongside Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

These are not cards that can be pulled from packs of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed but rather two of a possible four cards that must be earned. These cards, SS Son Gohan, Defeating the Demon and Son Goku & Uub, Newfound Journey, are two of the four cards that could be found in the newly released Winner Packs. These packs are given to… well, winners. They were released during the Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed pre-release events that took place this past weekend. Unlike the cards in the tournament packs, these Winner Packs had to be earned through taking the W in competitive battle.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.