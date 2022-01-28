Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Battle Universe 6

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Dragon Ball as a whole has been critiqued for forgetting about supporting characters. Sometimes, that means that characters that were once major parts of the story end up being sidelined due to Goku, Vegeta, and the new villains growing immensely in power while others get left behind. Other times, it means that Toriyama literally forgets characters: Launch being the most glaring example.

I don't know if I'm alone here, but I feel like Dragon Ball Super did an absolutely phenomenal job of dedicating time to the cast beyond the main Saiyans. Looking at the two cards above, Buu was used comedically to brilliant effect in multiple instances during DBS and Piccolo came back into semi-prominence as Gohan's trainer as well as a defacto-Grandpa to Pan. Add to that the transformation of Frieza from Big Bad to an ongoing character, the return of Android 17 as a pivotal player, the development of the Universe 6 Saiyans, Yamcha's baseball game, Tien getting his own episode, Master Roshi fighting in the Tournament of Power, and Krillin fighting to keep up once again, DBS feels like it addresses that old critique by both honoring the past of the franchise while blazing full speed ahead to its future.

