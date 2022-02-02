Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Frost's Transformations

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Universe 7 is considered a sort of mirror version of Universe 6, the core universe of Dragon Ball. Though life and planets take a different trajectory, the two Universes have quite a lot in common with matching equivalents of planets and races. Those races include the Saiyans, Namekians, and, in addition to others… the Frieza race. This unnamed race includes Frieza and King Cold in the main universe as well as the non-canon Cooler if you're a fan of the movies. Universe 7 introduced Frost as a seemingly benevolent version of Frieza, but it was later revealed that the transformations seen above, which match Frieza's, aren't the only thing that they have in common… they seem to be innately evil. Frost was every bit as calculating as Frieza, but it seemed almost worse because of how saccharine sweet his outward false exterior was. Frieza may be a bastard, but at least he revels in it.

