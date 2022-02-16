Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Goku Black Leader

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

I don't know if I'm imagining it or if I'm just noticing it because of how wild the Super Saiyan Rosé design is or if I'm actually right… but I feel like Goku Black gets a lot of cards. I say that to underline how this one already stands out from the crowd. It is both visually stunning and contains narrative elements, which is a bit odd for a Leader card as these are usually simply iconic poses. We have Zamasu on the Leader front with Super Saiyan Rosé Goku Black on the Awaken side. Notice that the golden glow behind Goku Black isn't just an aura. We see Super Shenron placed behind him, as a visual storytelling element that recreates Zamasu's wish to take over Goku's body. This os one of the most stunning Leaders I've seen in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game which is something I've felt about multiple leaders in this set. I think it's safe to say that this is going to be a fan-favorite expansion, and we are now less than a month away from its release.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.