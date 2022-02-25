Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Goku Black SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

When opening a booster box of Dragon Ball Super Card Game, the standard spread that you'll find most of the time is two SPRs (Special Rares) and five SRs (Super Rares) for seven overall hits. This is impacted by two possible occurrences. First, you can get a God Pack. God Packs are all-foil booster packs that include a spread of parallel foils, Super Rares, and Special Rares which are rare to find and add to the overall hits. The other occurrence that can change the spread is pulling an SCR (Secret Rare). SPRs and SCRs actually look quite similar, with heavy use of gold foil and texture. Take a look, for instance, at this Goku Black SPR which uses gold linework for not only the card's Kamehameha attack but also Goku Black himself. These lines are tactile, a gold foil stamp that gleams when hit by light.

One thing to keep in mind is that we still don't know the impact of God Rares, how they will show up, and how they will impact boxes in which they are found. Realm of the Gods is indeed set to be the first expansion with God Rares,

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods.